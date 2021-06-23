Stellar Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $5.83 billion and approximately $927.77 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,094 coins and its circulating supply is 23,189,089,274 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.