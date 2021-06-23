Stem (NYSE:STEM) vs. Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Critical Comparison

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

92.9% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Spectrum Brands and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stem 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Stem has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.82%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 6.72% 20.92% 5.81% Stem N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 0.89 $97.80 million $4.10 20.20 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Stem on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand. Its Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The company's Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, and Digest-eeze brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. Its Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Athena stabilizes the grid, reduces carbon emissions, and solves renewable intermittency across the network of distributed energy storage systems. The company serves customers, including Fortune 500 corporate energy users, project developers and installers, and utilities and independent power producers. Stem, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.