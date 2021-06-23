stETH (STETH) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00110756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00159989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.69 or 0.00884759 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

