Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $347.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

