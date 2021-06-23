Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Schrödinger Call Options (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,027 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 394 call options.

Shares of SDGR opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.87 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In related news, Director Jorg Weiser sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $32,746.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,202,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $14,009,353.16. Insiders have sold 960,669 shares of company stock worth $70,444,158 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Schrödinger by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

