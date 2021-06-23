Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 563% compared to the average daily volume of 2,235 call options.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

