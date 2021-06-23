Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of KB Home Call Options (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,587 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,088% compared to the typical volume of 891 call options.

KBH stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

