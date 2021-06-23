Stream Protocol Trading Down 61.1% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $293,523.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

