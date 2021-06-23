Stride (NYSE:LRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Get Stride alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.96. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Stride’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Stride by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stride by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Stride by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.