Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,233 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.18.

Stryker stock opened at $262.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.05. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

