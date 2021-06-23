Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

SOHVY stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.19.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

