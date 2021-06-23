Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMMCF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $14.21.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

