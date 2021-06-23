Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 24,137 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.