Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 2,598 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 26,278 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $574,174.30.

On Monday, June 14th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,600.00.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

