Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.570–0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.86 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140–0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. 9,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,664 shares of company stock worth $10,765,930. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

