SunContract (SNC) Price Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $252,911.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00054070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.18 or 0.00629496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00040119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00078653 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

