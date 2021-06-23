Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.58 million-94.63 million.
STG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. 88,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,873. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.78.
About Sunlands Technology Group
