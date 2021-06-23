SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $22.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,183.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock worth $3,033,812. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.