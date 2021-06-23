Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 7,554 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $375,358.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,633.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. 6,752,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

