Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given a C$1.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) has been given a C$1.25 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. 4,216,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,730. The company has a market capitalization of C$273.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.