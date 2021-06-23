Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.75

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 3991082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.30 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.