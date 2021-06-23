SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $600.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposit balances, and its global expansion strategy will likely continue to support financials. Notably, the deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue to put pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.43. 3,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total transaction of $2,235,205.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

