SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

