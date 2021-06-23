SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Reaches $5.86 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One SwftCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $5.40 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

