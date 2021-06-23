Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 19,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,283. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

