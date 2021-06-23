Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

TSM stock opened at $114.33 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $592.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after buying an additional 1,055,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

