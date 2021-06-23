TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading Up 7.6%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.26. Approximately 9,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,051,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

