Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Qualys were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 51.5% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 62.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock worth $2,455,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

