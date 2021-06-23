Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $386,000 Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

