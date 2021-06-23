Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.16.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

