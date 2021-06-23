Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,846 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The AZEK were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The AZEK alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

NYSE AZEK opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.