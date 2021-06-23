Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,514 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veracyte were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Veracyte by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

