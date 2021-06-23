TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMVWY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

