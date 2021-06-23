Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,152.10

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,152.10 ($15.05) and last traded at GBX 1,172.44 ($15.32), with a volume of 8013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,158 ($15.13).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The firm has a market cap of £909.01 million and a PE ratio of 24.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Telecom Plus’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

