Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $680.85 Million

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report sales of $680.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.10 million and the lowest is $655.80 million. Teleflex reported sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,970,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,064,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.36. 6,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

