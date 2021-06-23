Telsey Advisory Group Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $135.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 617,684 shares valued at $66,555,627. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

