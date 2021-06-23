TEMCO (TEMCO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. TEMCO has a market cap of $13.90 million and $1.23 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00116823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00158084 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.76 or 0.99814876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002491 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

