Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

