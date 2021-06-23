Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NYSE:TX opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $53,529,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

