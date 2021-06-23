Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $751,937.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $623.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.71, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $641.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

