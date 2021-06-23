Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

