Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.72.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

