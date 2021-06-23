Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $520,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

