Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 256,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,985,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after buying an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

