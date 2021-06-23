Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,966,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after buying an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.76.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

