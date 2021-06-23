The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.90. 2,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,001,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

