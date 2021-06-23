The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.22% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

