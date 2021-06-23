The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.30

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
