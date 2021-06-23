The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.30

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

