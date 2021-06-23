The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels Sells 983 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. 170,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,001. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

