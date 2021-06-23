The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 113,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,331 shares of company stock worth $2,409,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

